Birmingham are 17th in the Championship table and have conceded just once in their last four games – including two wins and two draws.

To find out more, we caught up with Charlie Haffenden from our sister title Birmingham World on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

Here’s what he said when asked about the side’s ky players:

“Auston Trusty is a loanee from the Premier League who has come in from Arsenal. He’s played most games this year.

“He can play at left-back, on the left of a three or at left centre-back and has been really solid.

“Recently Marc Roberts has been crucial for Birmingham, three clean sheets in the last four and a key reason behind that is a partnership between Roberts and Kevin Long.

“Defensively Birmingham have shut out quite a lot of teams of late.