Rooney was asked about Sunderland teenager Jobe Bellingham, who came through the ranks at Birmingham, in his pre-match press conference.

"I know of him but I don't know him as a person," said the Blues boss.

"I'm sure people will have fond memories of him around the club, but ultimately he's a Sunderland player and we want to beat them on Saturday. It happens all the time in football. Players move on.