Sunderland vs Birmingham City LIVE: Team news as Jenson Seelt starts and Tony Mowbray makes changes
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Birmingham City in the Championship at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland face Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light - and we've got all the action covered.
The Black Cats were held to a goalless draw at Swansea last weekend and will be looking to get back to winning ways before this month's international break.
Birmingham have endured a challenging few weeks under new boss Wayne Rooney but did hold Ipswich to a 2-2 draw last time out.
We'll have live updates, in-game analysis, post-match reaction and more throughout the day. Stick around and refresh the page to keep up to speed.
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Huggins, Hume, Seelt, Cirkin, Ekwah, Neil, Clarke, Bellingham, Roberts, Rusyn
- Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Ba, Aouchiche, Pritchard, Dack, Mayenda, Burstow, Hemir
- Birmingham XI: Ruddy, Laird, Sanderson, Aiwu, Drameh, James, Sunjic, Miyoshi, Bacuna, Burke, Stansfield
- Subs: Etheridge, Roberts, Gardiner, Longelo, Oakley, Khela, Dembele, Jutkiewicz, Hogan
So Mowbray has made two changes following last weekend's goalless draw at Swansea.
Jenson Seelt makes his first competitive start, while Dennis Cirkin returns to the Starting XI with Luke O'Nien and Dan Ballard suspended.
Eliezer Mayenda is named on Sunderland's bench for the first time following his hamstring injury he sustained in pre-season.
Birmingham are unchanged following their 2-2 draw against Ipswich last weekend.
Here are our predicted line-ups for today's match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Huggins, Hume, Seelt, Cirkin, Ekwah, Neil, Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke, Rusyn
Predicted Birmingham XI: Ruddy, Laird, Sanderson, Aiwu, Drameh, James, Sunjic, Bacuna, Miyoshi, Burke, Stansfield
Rooney on Sunderland and Jobe Bellingham
Rooney was asked about Sunderland teenager Jobe Bellingham, who came through the ranks at Birmingham, in his pre-match press conference.
"I know of him but I don't know him as a person," said the Blues boss.
"I'm sure people will have fond memories of him around the club, but ultimately he's a Sunderland player and we want to beat them on Saturday. It happens all the time in football. Players move on.
"There will be no special treatment, we will prepare for him in the same way as we prepare for the rest of their players. I can't speak on why he left the club, whether that was a club decision or his decision, I don't know."
How Birmingham are shaping up
Since Rooney took charge of Birmingham a month ago, the Blues have taken just one point from four matches, while they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Ipswich last weekend.
Defensive midfielder Krystian Bielik is suspended while Lee Buchanan, Keshi Anderson, Tyler Roberts and Alfie Chang remain sidelined with injuries.
Former Sunderland transfer target Jay Stansfield, who is on loan from Fulham, is the side’s top scorer with five goals this season.
Mowbray on Birmingham
Here's what Mowbray had to say about Birmingham and their manager Wayne Rooney:
"It looks to be as if they're getting stronger, getting more accustomed and closer to where Wayne wants them to be.
"For us, though, we have to play how we play and impose ourselves. If they're good enough to wrestle the game away from us and cause us lots of problems, then we'll adjust.
"But our intention is to be the team we are and try to dominate the game."
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
The Black Cats will be without first-choice centre-backs Luke O'Nien and Dan Ballard, who both picked up their fifth yellow card of the season against Swansea last week.
Eliezer Mayenda could be named in the Black Cats' first-team squad for the first time after suffering a hamstring injury in pre-season.
Goalkeeper Nathan Bishop is also available again after missing last weekend's match at Swansea due to personal reasons.
Aji Alese and Jay Matete are making progress following their injuries but remain sidelined, along with Corry Evans and Timothee Pembele.
Chris Rigg is also unavailable as he's representing England at the U17s World Cup.