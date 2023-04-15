Sunderland vs Birmingham City LIVE: George Hall goal puts visitors ahead at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland face Birmingham City in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats still have an outside chance of finishing in the play-offs with five games remaining, yet it feels like they need to win today’s match to keep their hopes alive.
Tony Mowbray’s side still have several injury issues but did get back to winning ways with a 1-0 win at Cardiff on Easter Monday.
Birmingham start the day 17th in the table but are on a four-game unbeaten run.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction throughout the day:
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Birmingham 1 (Hall, 29)
42’ Early change for Birmingham
ON: Bellingham
OFF: Hall
41’ Hall down
Now Hall has gone down and is receiving treatment to delay a Sunderland corner.
The home fans are letting their feelings known.
39’ Patterson saves
Another loose pass, this time from Clarke, allowed Jutkiewicz to have a run at goal.
The striker’s effort, while under pressure from Hume, was held by Patterson.
36’ Pritchard free-kick hits the wall
The free-kick hit Trusty who has stayed down.
The defender is booed by the home fans as he tries to waste time.
34’ Bielik booked
Bielik is booked for a hefty challenge on Neil just outside the Birmingham box.
Pritchard will take the free-kick.
29’ Goal Birmingham (Hall)
Sunderland had looked nervy at the back and have now fallen behind after more sloppy play.
Another run from Bacuna through the middle opened up space for Chong on the right before the winger received the ball.
Chong then squared the ball for Hall inside the box and the latter converted from close range.
0-1
27’ Birmingham threatening
Birmingham have looked dangerous when they’ve attacked down the right though Chong.
The Blues winger burst past Clarke there before cutting it back for Bacuna in a central position.
The midfielder then took the ball past Michut into the SUnderland box before knocking it back at the byline, as Sunderland were just able to clear.
24’ Gooch goes down
Sunderland have seen plenty of the ball, yet most of their possession has been when their centre-backs have the ball.
Gooch has taken up some advanced positions from right-back and was found in the box by Amad there.
Long then collided with Gooch and there were some appeals for a penalty, yet nothing was given.
19’ Patterson saves
That was Birmingham’s best chance so far after a long ball up to Jutkiewicz.
Hall managed to pick up the knock down in space before passing the ball to Chong on the right.
Chong then cut inside of Cirkin before forcing a low save from Patterson at the keeper’s near post.
16’ Cirkin booked
Cirkin is shown the first yellow card of the match after a late challenge on Chong inside the Birmingham half.