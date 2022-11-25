Sunderland vs Al-Shabab LIVE: Updates as Aji Alese starts mid-season friendly in Dubai
Sunderland face Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab in Dubai this afternoon – and we’ll have full coverage of the game.
The Sunderland squad is in Dubai this week as the Championship takes a three-week break for the Qatar World Cup. When the league campaign resumes they face Millwall at the Stadium of Light on December 3.
After a week off Sunderland will play a friendly match against Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab this afternoon, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm GMT.
Here, we’ll bring you the build-up to the game, team news and minute-by-minute coverage of the clash with Sunderland looking to build and maintain fitness under head coach Tony Mowbray
Sunderland 1-0 Al Shabab LIVE: Updates as Mowbray’s men play mid-season friendly
Key Events
- Sunderland first half XI: Patterson, Hume, Batth, Alese, Huggins, Evans, Ba, Roberts, Amad, Embleton, Simms
- Sunderland second half XI: Bass, Gooch, Batth, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Matete, Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke, Dajaku
- Injured duo Ross Stewart and Dan Ballard missed out on the clash before Amad opened the scoring for in the first half
Sunderland second half XI: Bass, Gooch, Batth, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Matete, Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke, Dajaku. We’re back underway for the second half...
HT: Sunderland 1-0 Al Shabab
Sunderland the better side. Have hit the post and the bar through Embleton. Amad scored to put the Black Cats ahead.
Al Shabab go close with Batth and Alese caught out. Striker dragged it wide.
Amad does well to beat two men and put Simms through, the big striker hits it over the bar though
Corner to Al Shabab. Headed away by Danny Batth
Ellis Simms booked for a coming together with an Al Shabab player, some pushing and shoving going on... all happening here!
Amad is back up by the way. Both teams just going through the motions at the moment. Lots of room in the middle for Evans and Ba to work.
I can’t tell you how Roberts is playing because the camerman never has him in shot.
Amad hacked down by a horrible scissor tackle. Yellow card given. Ridiculous challenge for a friendly.
Sunderland continue to press and went close through Ellis Simms. Evans has looked good in the middle but the opposition haven’t been up to much. 15 mins to go in the second half.