The Sunderland squad is in Dubai this week as the Championship takes a three-week break for the Qatar World Cup. When the league campaign resumes they face Millwall at the Stadium of Light on December 3.

After a week off Sunderland will play a friendly match against Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab this afternoon, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm GMT.

Here, we’ll bring you the build-up to the game, team news and minute-by-minute coverage of the clash with Sunderland looking to build and maintain fitness under head coach Tony Mowbray