Sunderland vs AFC Wimbledon LIVE: Early team news, ticket information and streaming details

And Sunderland have completed the permanent signing of highly-rated youngster Niall Huggins.
Huggins has signed a four-year deal on Wearside and adds much-needed depth to Lee Johnson’s full back options.
The 20-year-old is comfortable playing on either flank, and made his first-team debut for Leeds United at Arsenal earlier this year.
The Wearsiders have now added seven first-team players to his squad so far this window with Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Huggins arriving at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland lost to Burton Albion in League One last Tuesday.
The Black Cats had previously made it three wins out of three following 2-1 victories over Wigan Athletic and MK Dons in the league and Port Vale in the Carabao Cup.
But it wasn’t to be for Lee Johnson’s men at the Pirelli Stadium as they suffered their first loss of the 2021-22 campaign.
Lee Johnson talks transfers
Lee Johnson says that Sunderland are monitoring the market for new additions in every position, including goalkeepers.
The Black Cats head coach would not be drawn specifically on the club’s interest in former goalkeeper Vito Mannone, currently at AS Monaco.
But he conceded that he was open to making another addition in that crucial part of the pitch.
With just over a week to go in the window, he added again that he has been pleased with his current goalkeepers and specifically, their willingness to adapt their game to the club’s new philosophy.
“We’re always looking,” Johnson said.
“Unfortunately for players, it’s the nature of the beast.
“If our head of recruitment just suddenly decided to chill out because he thinks we have a squad that can win the league, he’s not doing his job properly.
“He’s got to find the next best thing, whether it’s a youngster coming through or a 32-year-old who can get us promoted.
“There’s various lists compiled based on that, improving the value of the squad, improving assets, and it’s about trying to balance all of that off.
“So on the goalkeeper front, we’ve got two very good goalkeepers but same as every position, we are always looking.
“Patto has done extremely well, I’ve been extremely pleased and impressed with the work he’s done.
“Burgey was in the team of the year last season and so has obviously brings a lot of strengths to the team.
“And we’re also looking to improve our own players.
“We’re working with these players to improve them and a lot of the scenarios you’ve seen in games, and the positivity, have stemmed from the goalkeepers, things like having the attitude to get to the edge of the box quickly.
“Even the error we’ve made against MK Dons, that’s on me.
“Yeah it could have been better execution in the moment, but the attitude to play in that way comes from me and so I take it on the chin if it leads to an error.”
Sunderland have not ruled out the possibility of sending Anthony Patterson out on loan before the end of the window, and that possibility would clearly increase were the Black Cats to recruit another senior option.
However, Johnson says he believes the 21-year-old was man of the match at Port Vale last week and insists he is a realistic contender for first-team minutes.
“I’ve got to be honest, he’s pushing pretty hard,” Johnson said.
“I thought he was our best player at Port Vale away, every day in training I’m always chuckling at some unbelievable save he’s made that everyone assumed had gone in already.
“Of course, there’s the option to get him that consistency of games through a loan, knowing you’re going to start every week.
“But we have to take it on its merits and you just don’t know what’s going to happen in football.
“Burgey might get an injury, Patto might get an injury, Jacob Carney could recover from his finger injury and put himself in the mix.
“You just don’t know, so you just try to stay really fluid and make decisions based on what’s best for the club and the player.”
Is this the side that will face AFC Wimbledon?
Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs AFC Wimbledon?
There are tickets still available for the League One clash between Sunderland and AFC Wimbledon.
Supporters have been advised by the club that all tickets must be purchased online unless you require a personal assistant ticket, which are available by calling the ticket office on 0371 911 1973.
Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs AFC Wimbledon?
Corry Evans came off with a knock against MK Dons and missed out against Burton.
Lee Johnson has confirmed that the midfielder will miss 10-15 days with a hamstring injury.
Carl Winchester and Elliot Embleton played against MK Dons and Burton Albion despite picking up minor knocks against Wigan Athletic.
New signing Frederick Alves could be in line to make his debut following his loan move from West Ham United after remaining on the bench against the Brewers.
Nathan Broadhead made his debut off the bench on Tuesday and is likely to feature in the head coach’s plans again.
Sunderland have completed the permanent signing of highly-rated youngster Niall Huggins.
Huggins has signed a four-year deal on Wearside this afternoon, and adds much-needed depth to Lee Johnson’s full back options.
The 20-year-old is comfortable playing on either flank, and made his first-team debut for Leeds United at Arsenal earlier this year.
However, with Marcelo Bielsa not seeing a pathway to his first team for Huggins, a sale has been sanctioned.
Neither club has made reference to a fee, but Leeds are understood to retain a sell-on clause.
Johnson outlined the attributes his seventh summer signing will bring to the club, saying: “Niall is an interesting player and tactically he’s very versatile – he is also very good physically in terms of his speed and acceleration and he’s a good dribbler, whether that’s playing left back or right back.
“He’s a bright kid and he’s had a very good education at Leeds, but now it’s the right time for him to step into that first-team environment.
“Niall is another one that we have added to our stable of quality young players, so we are very happy to have him and we’re looking forward to working with him.”
Huggins said he was ‘absolutely buzzing’ to have made the move, and said the club’s commitment to giving youth an opportunity was key.
“I’m absolutely buzzing to be here and as soon as the opportunity arose, I knew straightaway that this was a huge opportunity for me to develop my game,” he said.
“For me, the thing I want to do now is play first-team football, so to have seen some of the young lads coming in and having a chance to prove themselves, and seeing the fans’ reaction to it, is really good and it made me want to come here even more. I’m really excited to get started.”
Leeds United paid tribute to their academy graduate, who was a key part of their U23 title win last season.
In a statement they said: “We would like to take this opportunity to wish Niall every success for the future, he has been a credit to the club and we are sure he will achieve great things in his career.”