Sunderland vs AFC Wimbledon: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

That’s after the Wearsiders suffered their first defeat of the season away to Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

Here, though, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Sunderland vs AFC Wimbledon?

Nathan Broadhead makes his Sunderland debut against Burton Albion

Sunderland take on AFC Wimbledon this coming Saturday (August 21) at the Stadium of Light.

Kick-off scheduled for 3pm

What are the odds for Sunderland vs AFC Wimbledon?

Odds courtesy of Betfair:

Sunderland win – 13/5

Draw – 23/10

Burton Albion win – 9/2

What TV channel is Sunderland vs AFC Wimbledon on?

The clash between Sunderland and Burton Albion won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Sunderland vs AFC Wimbledon online?

Sunderland’s game against AFC Wimbledon won’t be available for streaming.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs AFC Wimbledon?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and James Copley and Joe Nicholson at the Stadium of Light

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs AFC Wimbledon?

There are tickets still available for the League One clash between Sunderland and AFC Wimbledon.

Supporters have been advised by the club that all tickets must be purchased online unless you require a personal assistant ticket, which are available by calling the ticket office on 0371 911 1973.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs AFC Wimbledon?

Corry Evans came off with a knock against MK Dons and missed out against Burton.

Lee Johnson has confirmed that the midfielder will miss 10-15 days with a hamstring injury.

Carl Winchester and Elliot Embleton played against MK Dons and Burton Albion despite picking up minor knocks against Wigan Athletic.

New signing Frederick Alves could be in line to make his debut following his loan move from West Ham United after remaining on the bench against the Brewers.

Nathan Broadhead made his debut off the bench on Tuesday and is likely to feature in the head coach’s plans again.

