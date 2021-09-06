Sunderland vs Accrington Stanley: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

That’s after the Wearsiders last won against Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

Sunderland, though, enjoyed last weekend off due to international call-ups.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Accrington Stanley…

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

When is Sunderland vs Accrington Stanley?

Sunderland take on Accrington Stanley this coming Saturday (September 11) at the Stadium of Light.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

What are the odds for Sunderland vs Accrington Stanley?

Sunderland win – 8/13

Draw – 3/1

Accrington win – 4/1

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Accrington Stanley on?

The clash between Sunderland and Accrington Stanley won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Accrington Stanley online?

Sunderland’s clash with Accrington Stanley won’t be streamed.

Although the EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Accrington Stanley?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith, James Copley and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Accrington Stanley?

There are still tickets available for Sunderland’s clash with Accrington Stanley on League One on Saturday.

Supporters have been advised by the club that all tickets must be purchased online unless you require a personal assistant ticket, which are available by calling the ticket office on 0371 911 1973.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Accrington Stanley?

Corry Evans has been out with a hamstring injury for two weeks but was called up for Northern Ireland.

The midfielder may return against Accrington Stanley.

New signings Leon Dajaku and Ron-Thorbert Hoffmann could be in line to make their debuts.

Head coach Lee Johnson is due to speak to the media this week, and The Echo will provide full coverage of everything he has to say ahead of the game against Accrington.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.