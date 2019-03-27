Sunderland v Walsall: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Have your say

Sunderland descend onto Wembley soil this Sunday hoping to become champions of the Checkatrade Trophy 2019.

The Black Cats will be backed by just over 40,000 travelling supporters with Portsmouth standing in their way of some much-welcomed silverware.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 2:30pm on Sunday, March 31 at Wembley Stadium.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, with build-up starting from 2:15pm.

Where can I get updates from the match?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news via our Sunderland AFC live blog.

Be sure to tune into the Sunderland Echo website after the game for post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

Will Grigg is set to return from an ankle injury in time for Sunday having dropped out of the Northern Ireland squad early last week.

Adam Matthews has a 50/50 chance of making the matchday squad while Bryan Oviedo and Denver Hume have been passed fit.

The trip to the capital comes too soon for Chris Maguire, who will watch from the stands alongside Duncan Watmore.

For Portsmouth, Ronan Curtis has returned to training after a freak injury left him without a finger, a few weeks ago.

Dion Donohue, Bryn Morris and Andy Cannon will miss out, though are set to make their comebacks over the next fortnight.

Who is the referee?

The referee is Dean Whitestone. He will be assisted by Nik Barnard and Richard Wild.

Kevin Johnson will be on fourth official duty, with Rob Smith acting as reserve assistant referee.

Whitestone is approaching his 400th league game as a referee. He also has previous experience in the competition, having been the fourth official during Coventry City's 2017 triumph at Wembley against Oxford United.

What is the form of Sunderland and Portsmouth?

Since Sunderland’s 3-1 defeat to Portsmouth in December, Jack Ross’ side have marshalled together a 19-game unbeaten run as League One promotion remains high on the agenda.

Pompey endured a rough patch at the start of 2019, however have picked up of late with four wins in their last five matches.

Sunderland (last six): WDDWWW

Portsmouth (last six): WWWLWD

What are the latest betting odds?

Sunderland win: 6/4

Draw: 11/5

Portsmouth win: 7/4