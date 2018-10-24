Sunderland v Southend United: What time is kick-off, is it on TV and what are the odds?

Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light when they host Southend United on October 27.

Jack Ross' side have hit top gear in recent weeks with four wins and two draws forming a six-match unbeaten run, leaving them one point off the top two with a game in-hand.

However, the visit of Southend United certainly won't be a walk in the park for the Black Cats with Chris Powell's men losing just once in their last seven games.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, October 27.

Is the match on TV? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The game will not be shown live on BT Sports or Sky Sports. However, you can follow the action via the Sunderland Echo live match day blog.

Who is the referee?

An announcement regarding the match referee is yet to be made.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Chris Maguire is certain to start for Sunderland with his popularity among Black Cats fans continuing to grow after scoring the winner in the 1-0 win at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday. Josh Maja could return to starting 11 or at least the match day squad after sitting out the previous game with an ankle knock.

With Glenn Loovens nearing full fitness, Ross might be tempted to switch his back four around for the first time in three games - consisting of Reece James, Tom Flanagan, Jack Baldwin and Adam Matthews.

Powell might have a mini selection dilemma on his hands with Simon Cox returning from a one-match ban to rival top scorer Tom Hopper and Theo Robinson in the striker position.

Sunderland should be wary of winger Harry Bunn. He scored his opening two goals for the club in their 3-0 win over Walsall on Tuesday night. Midfielder Timothee Dieng is expected to be a big presence in the centre of the park.

What is the form of Sunderland and Southend?

Sunderland's run of six games without defeat has kept them within touching distance of second place Peterborough United, who they remain one point behind but with a game in-hand.

Six points separates the two sides with Southend ranked three points outside the top six.

Sunderland's last six: (league only): WWWDDW

Southend's last six (league only): WLWDWW

What are the odds?



Sunderland are priced as the clear favourites at a 10/11 shot. It's 3/1 for a Southend win and 5/2 for a share of the spoils. (Sky Bet)