Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday team news: Chris Coleman makes one change and gets bench boost

Marc Wilson replaces Lamine Kone in the only change to the Sunderland side that beat Derby County 4-1 on Friday night.

Wilson, who has a late substitute in that game, makes his first start since the 4-0 defeat to Cardiff on January 13th.

Chris Coleman has otherwise kept faith with the 11 that performed so well at Pride Park, with Paddy McNair fit to start.

The Black Cats boss has also been given a major boost with Joel Asoro and Ovie Ejaria fit to take a place on the bench.

Sunderland XI: Camp; Love, O'Shea, Wilson, Oviedo; Cattermole, McNair, Honeyman; Gooch, McGeady, Fletcher

Subs: Ejaria, Asoro, McManaman, Steele, Maja, LuaLua, Matthews