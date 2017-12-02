Sunderland v Reading team news: Black Cats unchanged but youngster makes the bench

Have your say

Josh Maja could make his professional debut this afternoon after being named on the bench by Chris Coleman.

Maja has missed the start of the season with a knee injury but is back in the fold as James Vaughan misses out through suspension.

Coleman has named the same starting XI that won 2-0 away at Burton last weekend, with Marc Wilson returning to the squad after injury.

Former Black Cats Vito Mannone and Paul McShane start for the visitors.

Sunderland XI: Ruiter; Matthews, Browning, O'Shea, Oviedo; Cattermole; Honeyman, McNair, McGeady, McManaman; Grabban

Subs: Steele, Wilson, Maja, Asoro, Gooch, Gibson, Love