Chris Coleman has made three changes to the side that lost 1-0 to QPR last weekend.

Lee Camp replaces the suspended Jason Steele, while Jake Clarke-Salter replaces the injured Jonny Williams.

Ashley Fletcher, struggling for form, is replaced by Josh Maja.

The Black Cats are set to revert to a 5-3-2 formation.

Sunderland XI: Camp; Matthews, O'Shea, Kone, Clarke-Salter, Oviedo; Cattermole, Ejaria, Honeyman; Maja, Asoro

Subs: Stryjek, Robson, McGeady, McManaman, Fletcher, LuaLua, McNair