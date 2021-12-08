Sunderland v Plymouth Argyle: Kick-off time, ticket details and the latest team news as the Black Cats aim for back-to-back victories at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland host fellow promotion hopefuls Plymouth Argyle on Saturday in a huge clash at the Stadium of Light.
Lee Johnson’s side come into the game following a five goal triumph over Morecambe on Tuesday night.
Goals from Ross Stewart, Alex Pritchard, Leon Dajaku and a brace from Nathan Broadhead secured a great win for the Black Cats - a win which lifted them into third place overnight.
Next up is Plymouth Argyle who this week have been hit with a bombshell following the departure of manager Ryan Lowe to Preston North End.
Steven Schumacher is the man chosen to lead Argyle and their new boss will be in the dugout on Saturday afternoon.
Here, ahead of this crucial clash, we detail everything you need to know about Sunderland v Plymouth Argyle?
When is Sunderland v Plymouth Argyle?
The League One game between Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle takes place on Saturday December 11 at the Stadium of Light. The match will kick-off at 3pm.
Are there tickets available?
There are tickets available for Sunderland’s clash with Plymouth with the Stadium of Light ticket office open on matchday and on Friday December 10.
How can I follow the game?
If you are not in attendance at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, BBC Radio Newcastle will have full coverage of the game.
Alternatively, the Sunderland Echo will also bring you full coverage, including pre-match and post-match reaction to all the major talking points from the encounter.
What’s the latest team news?
Frederik Alves and Will Harris joined Sunderland’s growing injury-list last week and there doesn’t seem to be a sign that a host of players will be back available for selection.
Johnson will hope that his side can continue the momentum from Tuesday night’s victory into the weekend against a new-look Plymouth side.
As mentioned, Saturday will be just Steven Schumacher’s second game in charge of the Pilgrims as he tries to implement his style of football and ideas onto his new squad.
What’s the latest betting odds?
All odds courtesy of SkyBet:
Sunderland win: 10/11
Draw: 5/2
Plymouth Argyle win: 11/4
All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.