Sunderland v Newcastle United LIVE: Arbenit Xhemajli steps up comeback in U23 derby
Sunderland Under-23s will come up against Newcastle Under-23s at the Stadium of Light this evening – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The young Black Cats have won just two of their seven league games so far this season but did beat a strong Leeds side in the Premier League Cup last time out.
After reaching the play-offs last season, this campaign has been much tougher for Elliott Dickman’s team, with several players making the step up to the senior side.
Sunderland are 13th in the table ahead of the match, while Newcastle are four points above their North East rivals and sit seventh.
The young Magpies won their last game 4-0 as they thrashed Birmingham in the Premier League Cup, while they also beat Middlesbrough 4-1 in their last league fixture.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the evening.
Last updated: Monday, 18 October, 2021, 19:49
- Sunderland Under-23s will face Newcastle Under-23s at the Stadium of Light (7pm kick-off).
- Sunderland XI: Carney; Richardson, Almond, Xhemajli, Newall; Scott, Sohna; Kachosa, Taylor, Dyce; Ryder
- Subs: Jessup, McIntyre, Kelly, Johnson, Middlemas
- Arbenit Xhemajli makes second appearance after major knee injury last year
HALF TIME
Excellent spell from the visitors there but the half-time whistle blows and it’s still that Dyce goal that separates the two.
Chance for the visitors
Through ball for Stephenson who takes the shot early and Carney gets down well to make the save.
That’s Newcastle’s second shot of the night.
They’ve improved a lot since the goal.
What a block that is!
Sunderland make an almighty mess of defending a corner and Newcastle look certain to score... an absolutely stunning block from Almond denies them.
That’s outstanding defending.
Newall heads the corner away.
GOAL SUNDERLAND
Taylor takes aim from the edge of the area and it’s a decent effort, which Langley has to turn over the top of the bar.
The corner is brilliant again from the youngster, Arby wins the first ball and Tyrese Dyce turns it in!
1-0 Sunderland.
Almost..
Taylor spins out into a dangerous area but his attempted one-two with Richardson doesn’t quite come off.
Just over five minutes until half time and Sunderland trying to step it up a touch.
Good from Sunderland
Much better intensity in the final third there.
A low cross from Richardson cut out, and Kachosa’s effort is then turned out for a corner.
Good corner from Taylor into a dangerous area. Newcastle do well to clear.
Yellow cards
Scott now into the book for Sunderland.
Forced into a challenge after Sohna was caught in possession. That was far too slack from the midfielder.
Half a chance...
31 mins in.
Loose ball breaks for Sunderland and Newall crosses to the back post.
Richardson tees up Sohna, but his effort from the edge of the box is well over the bar.
Spell of Newcastle pressure
But Sunderland do well to shut down a couple of moves down the left.
If you were to make one criticism it’s that a little bit of forward-thinking in possession is lacking. Wearne’s direct style on the ball definitely being missed here.
But Jacob Carney has still not had a save to make.
25 mins - the story so far
At the moment it just looks like two very well-matched teams.
Both have had spells on the ball, but Ryder’s early run is the only effort of note.
Final ball just been lacking to date.