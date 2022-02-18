Alex Neil press conference LIVE: Sunderland head coach provides injury updates ahead of clash with MK Dons

Sunderland host Liam Manning’s side knowing that a win would see them leapfrog their opponents and fire them back into automatic promotion contention.

However, to do that, Sunderland must halt a run of no wins from four games, a run that included three defeats in a row before they halted the slide with a point at AFC Wimbledon at the weekend.

Their visitors also dropped points last weekend, however, MK Dons are currently in the middle of a five-match unbeaten run and know a win could see them extend their gap to Sunderland to five points with just 13 games of the season left to play.

Alex Neil speaks to the media ahead of the clash with MK Dons

Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest news and updates from Alex Neil’s pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s crucial match at the Stadium of Light:

