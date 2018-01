Have your say

Ethan Robson starts for Sunderland in the FA Cup third round clash against Middlesbrough.

Josh Maja leads the line with Billy Jones in the side for the first time since the league game at the same venue earlier this season.

Youngster Owen Gamble is named on the bench.

Sunderland XI: Steele; Love, Browning, O'Shea, Jones, Oviedo; Wilson, Robson, Honeyman, McManaman; Maja

Subs: Ruiter, Asoro, Vaughan, Galloway, Embleton, Gamble, Beadling