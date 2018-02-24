Sunderland v Middlesbrough team news: Chris Coleman makes two changes

Have your say

Josh Maja leads the line for Sunderland against Middlesbrough this afternoon.

The 19-year-old replaces loanee Ashley Fletcher, who is ineligible to face his parent club.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has made one further change to the side that lost 1-0 at Bolton Wanderers in midweek, with Adam Matthews returning at right wing-back to replace Billy Jones.

The Welsh international has been struggling with a hamstring injury but is fit to play.

Sunderland XI: Camp; Matthews, Kone, O'Shea, Clarke-Salter, Oviedo; Cattermole, McNair, Honeyman; Maja, Asoro

Subs: Steele, Williams, McManaman, McGeady, Jones, Browning, Robson