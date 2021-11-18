The Black Cats are on a run of three straight defeats and have slipped outside the play-off places as a result of not playing their fixture last weekend.

Defeats have been heavy in recent weeks too, with Johnson’s side conceding three goals at Sheffield Wednesday last time out after shipping five against Rotherham United prior to that.

It means Johnson knows his side need a result against the Tractor Boys to end a poor run of form.

Sunderland host Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light in League One. Picture by FRANK REID

And here, we take a look at everything you need to know about Sunderland’s clash with Ipswich.

When is Sunderland v Ipswich?

The Black Cats host Ipswich at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, November 20 with kick-off at 3pm

How can I follow Sunderland v Ipswich?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary of Sunderland v Ipswich.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Can I watch online?

Sunderland’s League One clash with Ipswich will not be streamed.

Are there any tickets available?

Tickets are available to purchase online for Sunderland’s League One match with Ipswich.

What are the latest odds?

Sunderland - 11/10

Ipswich - 23/10

Draw - 23/10

Odds courtesy of SkyBet at the time of writing.

Who is the referee?

The referee for Sunderland’s League One match with Ipswich is Tom Nield.

Nield last took charge of a Black Cats game in April during the 1-0 defeat at Bloomfield Road against Blackpool.

The assistant referees are David Avent and Stephen Wade with Ross Joyce as the fourth official.

Is there any team news?

Nathan Broadhead has continued his return to full fitness after featuring in the Papa John’s Trophy draw with Bradford City and should be in contention for a starting spot.

Aiden McGeady has also been able to up his fitness during the international break while Arbenit Xhemajli continued his return after gaining more minutes with the U23’s in their Premier League Cup defeat to Wigan Athletic.

