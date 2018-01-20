Sunderland v Hull City team news: Chris Coleman puts trust in youth with three changes

Have your say

Chris Coleman has named a youthful team to take on fellow Championship strugglers Hull City.

Joel Asoro starts up front with Ethan Robson playing in midfield.

Lee Cattermole replaces Marc Wilson in front of the back five. Aiden McGeady returns from injury but is fit only to take a place on the bench.

Former Black Cats trio David Meyler, Seb Larsson and Frazier Campbell all start for the visitors.

Sunderland XI: Ruiter; Jones, Browning, O'Shea, Clarke-Salter, Oviedo; Cattermole, Robson, Honeyman; Asoro, Maja

Subs: Steele, McGeady, Love, Matthews, Gooch, McManaman, Galloway