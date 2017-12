Have your say

James Vaughan makes his first league start under Chris Coleman as Lee Cattermole misses out through suspension.

Sunderland are persisting with a back five but playing two up front as they look to seal their first home win in 364 days.

Sunderland XI: Ruiter; Love, Browning, O'Shea, Wilson, Matthews; Gibson, Gooch, Honeyman; Vaughan, Grabban

Subs: Steele, Galloway, McGeady, McManaman, Maja, Asoro, Ndong