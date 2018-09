Sunderland host Fleetwood Town as Jack Ross' side look to maintain their unbeaten start to the League One season - and we'll bring you all the action right here.

It promises to be a tough assignment for the Black Cats, with Fleetwood having not lost in the league since the opening day of the season. You can keep up to date with all the team news, action and reaction from the Stadium of Light by following our live blog below - just refresh the page for the latest!