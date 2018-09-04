Sunderland v Fleetwood Town: Is it on TV, what time is kick off, what are the odds?

Have your say

Sunderland welcome Fleetwood Town to the Stadium of Light on Saturday looking to get back to winning ways following a 1-1 draw with Oxford United last time out.

The Black Cats will be eager to get one over on former Newcastle United midfielder and current Cod Army manager Joey Barton, too, who has been known to taunt the Wearsiders' supporters on several occasions in the past.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday, September 8.

Can I watch it on a live stream? Is the match on TV?

The match is not being shown by Sky Sports, BT Sports or via live stream. However, live commentary will be available through the club's Matchday Live platform.

How can I follow Sunderland v Fleetword live?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news at the Sunderland Echo's live match day blog.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Charlie Wyke could be in contention to make his first start for the Black Cats after scoring against Oxford last weekend. Dylan McGeouch may also feature as he nears full fitness. Ched Evans, who has scored five goals so far, is likely to be in Barton's starting 11.

Who is the referee?

Referee appointments have not yet been announced.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Sunderland win at 3/4, 13/5 to draw and 18/5 for a Fleetwood win,

What is the form of the Black Cats and Cod Army?

Jack Ross' side are unbeaten this season having won against Charlton Athletic, Scunthorpe United, Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon, and drawing with Luton Town and Oxford. Fleetwood have not lost since the opening day of the season and their five-game unbeaten has led them to sixth in the League One table.