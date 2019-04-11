Sunderland v Coventry City: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Have your say

Sunderland host Coventry City on Saturday hoping to maintain their League One automatic promotion charge.

Since the disappointment of losing at Wembley to Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy final on March 31, the Black Cats have responded in the best possible manor.

Back-to-back wins at Accrington Stanley and Rochdale before a home draw with Burton Albion in midweek has lifted Jack Ross’ side into 2nd spot.

With a game in-hand and a one-point advantage over 3rd place Barnsley, Sunderland’s promotion hopes are beginning to build - but the visit of the Sky Blues will be no easy task.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday, April 13 at the Stadium of Light.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The game will not be shown live on BT Sports or Sky Sports. However, you can follow the action via the Sunderland Echo live match day blog.

Where can I get updates from the match?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news via our Sunderland AFC live blog. Be sure to tune into the Sunderland Echo website after the game for post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch will miss the clash after suffering a muscular strain on Tuesday against the Brewers.

Lee Cattermole and Aiden McGeady remain injury doubts. Chris Maguire has returned to training and has an outside chance of making the matchday squad, though likely won't be risked.

Who is the referee?

The man in the middle is John Busby. He has been in-charge of two Sunderland fixtures this season - both the wins at AFC Wimbledon and Shrewsbury Town.

His assistants will be Richard Wigglesworth and Ken Haycock while Stephen Wade has been appointed fourth official.

What is the form of Sunderland and Coventry?

Sunderland are currently on a 22-game unbeaten league run, last tasting defeat at Portsmouth in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Mark Robins’ men, 9th in the table, still have hopes of sneaking into the playoffs but a run of three games without a win - two draws and a lost - has hampered their chances.

Overall, the Sky Blues’ 2019 form has been somewhat indifferent with six wins, five draws and five defeats.

Sunderland (last six): DWWWDD

Coventry (last six): DDLWWL

What are the betting odds?

Sunderland win: 4/5

Draw: 12/5

Coventry win: 16/5