Lee Johnson’s Black Cats kept up their fine start to the season at the weekend with a narrow win over Bolton Wanderers thanks to Carl Winchester’s third goal of the season.

They welcome a Robins side currently 14th in the League One table after their 2-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Here we look at everything you need to know about tomorrow’s clash:

Sunderland host Cheltenham at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening. Picture: Frank Reid.

When is Sunderland v Cheltenham?

The Black Cats host Cheltenham at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Cheltenham on?

The League One clash between Sunderland and Cheltenham will not be broadcast on television.

Can I stream Sunderland v Cheltenham?

Yes. In line with supporters’ return to stadiums, eligibility groups for live streaming have changed this season.

As part of this change to regulations, non-televised midweek games can be streamed worldwide.

Supporters wishing to purchase a streaming pass for Sunderland’s game with Cheltenham can do so by creating an account via https://safc.com/news/team-news/live-video

Games are available to view on desktop and mobile devices via the SAFSEE app.

Streaming passes are priced at £10.

Can I follow Sunderland v Cheltenham another way?

Yes. Full audio commentary of Sunderland’s game with Cheltenham will be available via BBC Radio Newcastle.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will guide you through every kick on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

There will also believe updates from the Stadium of Light from our Sunderland Echo SAFC correspondents Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson with pictures from Frank Reid.

We’ll have our live blog, player ratings and full post-match analysis and reaction.

Are there tickets available for Sunderland v Cheltenham?

Yes. Supporters can still purchase tickets online via Sunderland’s official website.

Who is the referee for Sunderland v Cheltenham?

The referee at the Stadium of Light for Sunderland’s match with Cheltenham is Christopher Sarginson. The assistant referees are Kevin Mulraine and Robert Atkin with Gareth Rhodes as the fourth official.

Sarginson last took charge of the Black Cats in their 2-2 draw with Crewe Alexandra back in February.

What are the latest odds for Sunderland v Cheltenham?

Sunderland are listed as comfortable favourites for the match against Cheltenham priced at 6/10 with bookmaker William Hill.

The Robins are 9/2 to take all three points from the Stadium of Light with a draw priced at 29/10.

All odds are listed from William Hill at the time of writing.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland v Cheltenham?

Lynden Gooch will be missing from Sunderland’s game with Cheltenham after head coach Johnson confirmed the American is dealing with a foot injury.

Full-back Dennis Cirkin is also a doubt for the Black Cats after suffering a suspected head injury in the win over Bolton at the weekend.

Meanwhile, on-loan Manchester City defender Callum Doyle was forced off with a back injury during Saturday’s win which could see the likes of Bailey Wright or Frederik Alves enter the fray.

