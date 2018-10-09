Sunderland v Carlisle United LIVE: Action, reaction and analysis from the Stadium of Light

Sunderland take on Carlisle United in their second Checkatrade Trophy outing of the season - and will be looking to claim top spot in the group.

A penalty shoot-out victory over Stoke City got the Black Cats off to a solid start in the competition, and they will be keen to continue the momentum against the Cumbrians. But with fourteen players missing, Jack Ross will have to shuffle his pack with several youngsters yet to be involved. Follow our live blog below for all the team news, action, reaction and analysis from the Stadium of Light. Make sure you refresh and scroll down for the latest updates: