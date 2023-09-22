News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Sunderland v Cardiff City latest team news as 11 ruled out and two doubts - gallery

The latest injury updates and team news ahead of Sunderland’s home game with Championship rivals Cardiff City.

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 10:00 BST

Sunderland are flying ahead of Sunday’s Championship home clash against Cardiff City as Tony Mowbray’s side look to hand a further boost to their promotion push.

Two goals from the in-form Jack Clarke and a Dan Neil strike helped the Black Cats to an impressive 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers in midweek to move into fourth place in the table and five games unbeaten ahead of their meeting with the Bluebirds.

Despite pre-season predictions suggesting the visitors would struggle, Erol Bulut’s side have more than held their own during the opening weeks of the campaign and they will travel to Wearside looking to build on fine victories against arch rivals Swansea City and Coventry City.

There is plenty to play for on Sunday afternoon as both clubs look to continue eye-catching runs of form - but both managers are facing some big calls as they contend with injuries to key players within their squads.

1. The latest team news ahead of Sunderland’s home game with Cardiff City.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury

2. OUT: Jamilu Collins (Cardiff City)

Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Calf injury

3. OUT: Josh Bowler (Cardiff City)

Calf injury Photo: Alex Caparros

Photo Sales
Groin injury

4. OUT: Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City)

Groin injury Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Cardiff CitySunderlandTony Mowbray