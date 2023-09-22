Sunderland are flying ahead of Sunday’s Championship home clash against Cardiff City as Tony Mowbray’s side look to hand a further boost to their promotion push.

Two goals from the in-form Jack Clarke and a Dan Neil strike helped the Black Cats to an impressive 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers in midweek to move into fourth place in the table and five games unbeaten ahead of their meeting with the Bluebirds.

Despite pre-season predictions suggesting the visitors would struggle, Erol Bulut’s side have more than held their own during the opening weeks of the campaign and they will travel to Wearside looking to build on fine victories against arch rivals Swansea City and Coventry City.

There is plenty to play for on Sunday afternoon as both clubs look to continue eye-catching runs of form - but both managers are facing some big calls as they contend with injuries to key players within their squads.

