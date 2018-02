Have your say

Bryan Oviedo misses out as Chris Coleman makes two changes to the side that drew 3-3 at Bristol City.

Oviedo is not in the squad, suggesting an injury, with Jake Clarke-Salter moving to left-back in his absence.

Sunderland are set to play four at the back with Aiden McGeady recalled in place of the injury Ovie Ejaria.

Sunderland XI: Camp; Jones, Browning, O'Shea, Clarke-Salter; Cattermole, Robson, Asoro, Honeyman, McGeady; Fletcher

Subs: Steele, Maja, Williams, McManaman, Gooch, Kone, Matthews