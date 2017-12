Have your say

Chris Coleman has named an unchanged team for the clash with Birmingham City this afternoon.

Bryan Oviedo returns to the bench after injury in the only change to the matchday squad that overcame Fulham last weekend.

Brendan Galloway drops out of the 18.

Sunderland XI: Ruiter; Love, Browning, O'Shea, Wilson, Matthews; Gibson, Honeyman, Gooch; Vaughan, Grabban

Subs: Maja, Asoro, Steele, Oviedo, Ndong, McManaman, McGeady