James Vaughan and Bryan Oviedo come into the side as Chris Coleman makes two changes for the visit of Barnsley.

Marc Wilson is out with Josh Maja dropping to the bench.

Paddy McNair is back in the squad after an injury.

Sunderland XI: Ruiter; Love, Browning, O'Shea, Matthews; Honeyman, Gibson, McManaman, McGeady, Oviedo, Vaughan

Subs: Steele, McNair, Asoro, Maja, Beadling, Embleton, Jones