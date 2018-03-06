Sunderland v Aston Villa team news: Chris Coleman makes one change to starting XI

Have your say

Donald Love starts for Sunderland against Aston Villa tonight.

The right-back replaces the injured Adam Matthews in the only change from the side that drew 1-1 with Millwall on Saturday.

That means Joel Asoro is named on the bench again, with Aiden McGeady and Callum McManaman retaining their places.

Kazenga LuaLua returns to the squad following an ankle problem to give Coleman an added option late in the game.

Steve Bruce has named former Black Cat Lewis Grabban in his starting XI.

Sunderland XI: Steele; Love, Kone, O'Shea, Browning, Oviedo; Cattermole, Ejaria, McGeady, McManaman; Fletcher

Subs: Camp, Jones, Maja, Asoro, Williams, LuaLua, Honeyman