Sunderland Under-23s exit Durham Challenge Cup at quarter-final stage

Sunderland Under-23s suffered a disappointing exit from the Durham Challenge Cup last night.

Elliott Dickman’s Black Cats lost their quarter-final tie 2-0 away to Ebac Northern League Division One side Dunston UTS.

Mark Fitzpatrick made the breakthrough on 23 minutes, and Scott Heslop doubled their lead 10 minutes before the break, after being set up by Fitzpatrick.

Shildon also reached the last four, beating Spennymoor Town 3-2 in a thriller.

Moors led when Brad Fewster volleyed past keeper Nick Liversedge, but an own goal by Cameron Tague, when his pass back to goalkeeper Shane Bland bobbled and went into the net, levelled matters.

Ex-Moors star Anthony Peacock put the Railwaymen 2-1 up, but Cieran Jackson equalised before Adam Burnicle bagged Shildon’s winner.

The last quarter-final is at Easington Colliery tonight, with Consett the visitors.