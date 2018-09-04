Sunderland Under-23s boss Elliott Dickman pleased with side's response after strong words in the dressing room

Sunderland Under-23s manager Elliott Dickman couldn't repeat everything that was said following his side's difficult start to the season.

The young Black Cats lost their first three games in Premier League 2, Division 2, which included a 5-0 hammering at the hands of local rivals Newcastle.

But, the side have knuckled down since then, which resulted in their first victory of the campaign against West Brom on Monday night.

And, after some strong words and extra training sessions, Dickman has been pleased with his side's response.

"To be honest I couldn't repeat exactly everything I said because I'd probably end up in a little bit of trouble with some of the language," said the Sunderland boss after last night's game.

"The main thing is attitude, character and keeping the focus, really concentrate and stick together as a team and if we do that the rest of it will take care of itself.

"There's been a lot said by a lot of members of staff to this group since the Newcastle game and fair play to this group of players, I think they've proved that they can do it."

Sunderland acquitted themselves well against a strong and physical West Brom side in wet and windy conditions at Eppleton CW.

Dickman's side took the lead through Luke Molyneux in the first half and responded well when West Brom equalised.

Jack Diamond restored Sunderland's lead two minutes later, and the hosts showed plenty of grit and resolve to hold onto their 2-1 advantage.

According to Dickman, the win was a result of some hard work on the training pitch.

"After Reading last week [which Sunderland lost 4-1], we were all in on the bank holiday Monday and we had a meeting and a good chat," added the Sunderland boss.

“We’ve had a tough three weeks in the season and I thought the Lads showed exactly what is expected to play a game of football.

“They’ve used the ball well – just everything about it was good. Of course, there’s still a lot we can improve on but just the fact that we competed, our attitude and character was terrific – I can’t ask for much more from the lads."