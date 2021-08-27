Elliott Dickman handed starts to the likes of Benji Kimpioka, Ellis Taylor and Oliver Younger for the Premier League 2, Division 2, clash which turned into an action-packed contest.

Taylor, Will Harris and substitute Vinnie Steels got on the scoresheet for Sunderland but it wasn’t enough to secure the points as Norwich defender Jonathan Tomkinson headed home a late winner for the visitors.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Academy of Light.

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.