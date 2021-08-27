Sunderland Under-23s 3 Norwich Under-23s 4: Story of the day Kyril Louis-Dreyfus watches action-packed game at the Academy of Light
Sunderland Under-23s conceded a last-gasp winner against Norwich Under-23s as the young Black Cats were beaten 4-3 at the Academy of Light.
Elliott Dickman handed starts to the likes of Benji Kimpioka, Ellis Taylor and Oliver Younger for the Premier League 2, Division 2, clash which turned into an action-packed contest.
Taylor, Will Harris and substitute Vinnie Steels got on the scoresheet for Sunderland but it wasn’t enough to secure the points as Norwich defender Jonathan Tomkinson headed home a late winner for the visitors.
Sunderland U23s 3 (Taylor, 11) (Harris, 23) (Steels, 77) Norwich U23s 4 (Dickson- Peters, 8) (Kamara, 19) (Springnett, 34) (Tomkinson, 90)
Last updated: Friday, 27 August, 2021, 15:07
Full-Time: Sunderland 3 Norwich 4
90’ A goal at the death
That is tough to take for Sunderland.
Gibbs’ free-kick is headed home by Tomkinson.
4-3
85’ Second change for Sunderland
Tyrese Dyce has replaced Ellis Taylor for the hosts.
77’ GOAL!!! STEELS! SUNDERLAND ARE LEVEL!
Richardson did well to receive the ball and look for a forward pass.
The full-backs’ ball through the centre of the pitch was flicked on by Harris and released Steels who calmly converted past the goalkeeper.
3-3
70’ Carney saves again
First change for Norwich as Luke Chapman replaces Nelson Khumbeni.
It came after another chance for the visitors as Gibson-Peters ran in behind Almond and saw his shot saved by Carney.
65’ Still time
The game has calmed down in the second half, with Sunderland getting more time on the ball at the back when they have possession.
The hosts are still dropping too deep at times but have created a few chances on the break.
59’ Close from Newell
Steele has looked lively on the left since his introduction.
He won the ball back there and released Newall on the flank and the full-back’s long-range effort was deflected wide.
53’ Chances at both ends
Sunderland were starting to sit deeper there but broke forward through Steele on the left and the winger set up Scott, whose shot was blocked.
At the other end, Carney was called into action and palmed away another effort.
49’ Kimpioka makes way
Kimpioka is replaced by Vinnie Steels.