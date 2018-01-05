Sunderland Under-23 boss to ring changes for Derby County game

Elliott Dickman will have to ring the changes to his U23 side when they return to action against Derby County on Sunday lunchtime.

Sunderland’s second string host the Rams at Eppleton Colliery Welfare, in Hetton, on Sunday, (Noon KO) in Premier League 2. Dickman’s side are second bottom heading into the game against 7th-placed Derby.

Dickman has admitted injuries in the first team coupled with the U18s FA Youth Cup game at Watford will force him to make changes.

Dickman said: "We would give some of the younger lads a chance normally, but this weekend is a little bit more unique because it is the Youth Cup.

"We want the Under-18s to do well in the Youth Cup, so we can’t use some of the usual players like Jack Diamond and Benji Kimpioka.

"It is important we do well in the Youth Cup and whoever we are left with we will go into the Derby game and give it our best shot," added Dickman. Entry is free for season card holders.

* Sunderland U18s head to Vicarage Road on Sunday for the second time in a month for their FA Youth Cup third round tie. The young Black Cats made the journey south in December

but saw the cup match postponed due to heavy snowfall in Hertfordshire.