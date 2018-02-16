Sunderland U23s 0 Manchester City U23s 2: Paddy McNair manages an hour in fight for fitness, but defeat sends young Black Cats to second-bottom spot

Have your say

Sunderland Under-23s slipped to second-bottom spot in Premier League 2 following tonight’s 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City.

Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair continued his recovery from injury by playing for just over an hour at Eppleton CW.

Rabbi Matondo puy City ahead in the 11th minute, with Ian Carlo Povedo doubling the lead on 27.

Spurs’ 2-2 draw at Swansea moved them above Sunderland on goal difference.

Manchester United remain bottom, four points behind the Black Cats, after a 4-0 mauling from Chelsea

Sunderland U23s: Stryjek, J Robson, Hume, Taylor, Galloway, Gamble, McNair (Kimpioka 63), Diamond (Connelly 76), Embleton, Shields, Hackett (Mumba 76). Subs: Storey, Patterson, Kimpioka

Man City U23s: Grimshaw, Garcia, Adarabioyo, Latibeaudiere, Francis, Wood (Diallo), Matondo (Bolton), Dele-Bashiru, Gonzalez, Dilrosun, Poveda (Duhaney). Subs: Anderson, Kigbu