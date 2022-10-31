Sunderland U21s 0 Newcastle U21s 1 LIVE: Joe White goal puts hosts ahead at St James' Park
Sunderland’s Under-21s side face Newcastle Under-21s at St James’ Park – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The young Black Cats will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins in Premier League 2, Division 2, following a 3-2 win over Stoke last time out.
Several first-team players featured in that match at St George’s Park, with first-team boss Tony Mowbray keen to provide minutes for all of his squad.
Graeme Murty has now overseen three matches in charge of Sunderland’s under-21s side following his arrival at the club.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction throughout the evening:
LIVE: Newcastle U21s 1 (White, 32) Sunderland U21s 0
- Sunderland XI: Bass, Huggins, Johnson, Crompton, Newall, Ba, Matete, Spellman, Taylor, Gardiner, Thompson
- Subs: Richardson, Jessup, Kachosa, Bennette, Burke
- Newcastle XI: Smith, Barclay, Bondswell, Miley, Brookwell, Murphy, Scott, Turner-Cooke, Westendorf, White, Stephenson
- Subs: Wiggett, Brown, Huntley, Diallo, Ndiweni
First-half thoughts from St James’ Park
Half-Time: Newcastle U21s 1 Sunderland U21s 0
45+1’ Comfortable save for Bass
A comfortable save for Bass after Stephenson cut in from the left and registered another effort at goal.
Three minutes added time
42’ Over from Newall
Sunderland have reacted well after falling behind, yet it’s still been frustrating in front of goal so far.
Newall has just fired another effort over the bar from a corner.
38’ Newall denied
Newall managed to get forward into the Newcastle box there as he connected with Taylor’s cross from the right.
Smith reacted well to save the shot at his near post.
32’ Goal Newcastle (White)
The hosts have registered more efforts at goal and now they have the lead.
Bass was forced to make another save to keep out Scott’s shot from the right, before Newcastle scored from the following corner.
The hosts played the ball short from the set-piece before White was allowed too much space to shoot from inside the penalty area.
Bass got a hand to it but couldn’t keep it out.
1-0.
29’ Newall booked
Newall made another foray forward on the left there but was booked for a late tackle.
Sunderland are starting to get into more advanced areas on the flanks.
26’ Wide from Newall
Sunderland are just starting to see more of the ball and created a chance there as Huggins set up Newall on the edge of the box.
The full-back fired his shot wide, prompting cheers from the home fans.
20’ Another save from Bass
White elected to pass this time and gave the ball to Scott inside the Sunderland box.
The latter’s shot from a tight angle was once again held by Bass.