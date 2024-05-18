Sunderland endured a disappointing end to the 2023/24 season – yet preparations are already taking place ahead of the next campaign.
The Black Cats have confirmed a handful of first-team players will leave the club following the end of their contracts this summer, while others will inevitably depart, either on loan or permanently, before the conclusion of the transfer window. Sunderland may also have to fend off interest in some of their key players they want to hang on to.
We’ve taken a closer look at the players who are set to leave the Stadium of Light at the end of the season – as well as others who could depart:
1. Callum Styles - Set to leave
Sunderland signed Styles on an initial loan deal from Barnsley in January, with the 24-year-old set to return to his parent club. There is still an option for the Black Cats to make the deal permanent, though. Styles had been on Sunderland’s radar since last summer’s transfer window and made 12 Championship appearances following his move to Wearside. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Corry Evans - Set to leave
Evans, 33, made three Championship appearances at the end of the 2023/24 season after returning from an ACL injury. Sunderland had a one-year option to extend the midfielder's contract, yet opted not to renew the deal. Evans will be fondly remembered by Black Cats supporters after captaining the side during their League One promotion campaign. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Mason Burstow - Set to leave
Sunderland signed Burstow on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea in the summer, after trying to agree a permanent deal. The 20-year-old striker endured a challenging season on Wearside and is set to return to his parent club. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Ellis Taylor - Set to leave
Taylor has come through the ranks at Sunderland, representing the club at under-9s level. The 21-year-old has made five appearances for the Black Cats' first team, yet his contract won't be renewed this summer. returned from an injury setback in recent weeks, with his contract set to expire this summer. Photo: Frank Reid