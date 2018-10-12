`

Sunderland transfers: How the 13 players who left Wearside in the summer have fared

A total of 13 players left Sunderland in the summer - but how have they fared since their departures from the Stadium of Light?

We take a closer look at how the Black Cats' former players are performing - we'll let you decide if they made the right decision.

Paddy McNair signed for Middlesbrough.

