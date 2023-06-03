We take a look at some of the transfers which could happen at Sunderland this summer - and some which probably won’t despite previous reports.
Sunderland are already assessing their options in the transfer market ahead of the 2023/24 season - but which players could arrive at the Stadium of Light in the coming months?
The Black Cats have already been linked with a handful of players in recent weeks, while Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman says the club have been tracking some players for over a year.
Here are a few deals which we think could happen based on previous transfer links, and others which appear unlikely:
1. Jobe Bellingham (Birmingham) - Advanced talks
Sunderland’s interest in Bellingham has been well documented after the 17-year-old was spotted at the Stadium of Light to watch last month’s play-off match against Luton. The midfielder made 22 Championship appearances for Birmingham during the 2022/23 season. Photo: Justin Setterfield
2. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds) - Probably won’t happen
Despite scoring just three goals in 20 appearances during his loan spell at Sunderland, the forward’s workrate and commitment was widely recognised. Gelhardt may have had more success on Wearside if he was able to play just behind Ross Stewart as a second striker. A return to Sunderland now looks unlikely, though, following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Ellis Simms (Everton) - Could happen
Simms’ situation at Everton is certainly worth keeping an eye on this summer. The 22-year-old started just two league games for The Toffees after being recalled by the Premier League club from Sunderland in January. Everton will be looking to sign more strikers this summer, which may mean offloading Simms - who has a year left on his contract at Goodison Park. Photo: Gareth Copley
4. Amad (Manchester United) - Probably won’t happen
While the Manchester United man has been engaging with Sunderland supporters on social media in recent weeks, a return this summer still seems unlikely. Amad, 20, still has three years left on his contract at Old Trafford after costing the club a reported £19million fee, plus a further £18.2million in add-ons, in 2021. He is also set to travel with Erik ten Hag’s side for their pre-season tour of the USA this summer. Photo: Frank Reid