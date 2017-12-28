Sunderland transfers: Chris Coleman after multiple additions but linked pair not on radar

Chris Coleman remains hopeful of adding up to five players this January.

The winter transfer window opens on Monday with the Black Cats in desperate need of signings to boost a squad currently struggling with multiple injuries.

Reports on Wednesday linked Sunderland with a swoop for Scunthorpe attacker Hakeeb Adelakun.

The 21-year-old former Crystal Palace trainee has been in sparkling form this season, winning the EFL young player of the month award in November, and also impressed against the Black Cats in a pre-season game last summer.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and would be available for a cut-price fee, though he is not thought to be on the radar for a January raid.

The same goes for Rangers full-back James Tavernier. Reports this week suggested that Sunderland were interested in the attacking defender who moved north of the border from Wigan in 2015, but a move next month is not currently likely.

Loans are likely to be the order of the day for Chris Coleman, with Liverpool's Ben Woodburn a target.

The Sunderland boss admitted last month that outgoings will define the business he is allowed to do and he has varying shortlists for incomings depending on who leaves the club.

Lamine Kone, Didier Ndong and Lewis Grabban have all been linked with a January exit.

Coleman told the Echo that he still expects an 'active window'.

He said: "We’ve had a plan in mind. We’re working really hard along with Neale McDermott [head of recruitment], who’s been helping out – he’s been brilliant – we’re looking at different options.

“We’ve spent a lot of hours discussing it to see if we can add a bit of quality to what we’ve got, to help us out.

"It’s inevitable we could lose one or two ourselves so we’ve got make sure we’re pro-active so we don’t get caught short if that does happen.

“It could be an active transfer window. We could do with one or two faces to help us out but time will tell whether that’s the case or not."