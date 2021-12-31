While the starting XI have been performing well, multiple injuries and illnesses have left Lee Johnson’ squad low on numbers heading into the new year.

As we approach the end of 2021, here’s some of the latest gossip and SAFC-related news stories from around the web:

Reported target tipped to become a star

Trai Hume.

One player who has already been linked with Sunderland is right-back Trai Hume.

The 19-year-old, who is said to be valued at £200,000, plays for NIFL Premiership Linfield but has been tipped to become a Northern Ireland star.

Speaking to the That's What I Call Football podcast, former Irish League midfielder Barry Johnston said: “I can't speak highly enough of the kid.

"I think it's Celtic, Sunderland and Lincoln who are in for Trai. Without any disrespect to Lincoln, Celtic and Sunderland are two massive clubs.

"I am sure he will be a success wherever he goes. I have said this before, he wants to be a footballer. Every single day that kid tries to learn and improve. I don't think there has been a day he has taken the foot off the gas.”

Hearts confident of keeping Gordon

Elsewhere, SPL side Hearts are confident that former Sunderland goalkeeper Craig Gordon will sign a new deal at the club.

Reports in Scotland had claimed ‘several teams’ in the Championship and League One were keen on the 39-year-old, who will be out of contract this summer.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said: “I don’t see it being too much of an issue here, he is very settled.

"His family stay around the corner. As long as Craig wants to play he’ll be here, hopefully.

“So whatever Craig wants to do, we’re happy to facilitate it.”

Accrington ticket details

Finally, tickets for Sunderland’s trip to Accrington Stanley will go on sale from 10am on Friday 31 December to season card holders with 60+ Black Cat Points.

Sunderland will travel to the Wham Stadium on Saturday January 15, with more ticket information available on the club’s website.

