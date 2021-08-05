The midfielder is set to be handed the armband after the club snapped him up on a free last month, and several other players will also be handed new leadership roles.
Aiden McGeady is going to step up as vice-captain and Bailey Wright, Luke O’Nien, Lynden Gooch and Tom Flanagan will complete the senior team’s new “leadership group”.
The Northern Ireland international will lead out the Black Cats this weekend in his first competitive fixture for the club, as they take on Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light.
We have gathered the best of League One’s speculation below...
1. Karl Robinson provides Oxford United transfer update
Karl Robinson has said that Oxford United are not yet done in the transfer market this summer. He said: “We’ve still got one or two things to do. We might even look at another defender, maybe a left back.” (BanburyCake)
Photo: Richard Heathcote
2. Unnamed club in for Morecambe defender
Morecambe defender Sam Lavelle is attracting interest, with an unnamed club reportedly “in for” him. The 24-year-old played a vital part in Morecambe’s promotion to League One last season. (Alan Nixon - @reluctantnicko)
Photo: Richard Heathcote
3. Sheffield Wednesday hoping to sign Championship striker
Stoke City’s Lee Gregory is reportedly on Sheffield Wednesday’s list of potential targets this summer. The 32-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Derby County. (Yorkshire Live)
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
4. AFC Wimbledon capture Watford forward on loan
AFC Wimbledon have confirmed the signing of Watford’s Dapo Mebude on a season-long loan deal. The 20-year-old joined the Hornets last month after his contract with Rangers expired. (Club website)
Photo: Catherine Ivill