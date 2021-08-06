Over 30,000 fans are expected to turn out for the League One opener and the club have advised supporters to arrive as early as possible to avoid any potential delays given there have been major ‘operational changes’ at the stadium.
A club statement to fans read: “Almost 18 months have passed since we last welcomed you to the stadium for a league fixture and during that period, we have made substantial operational changes to improve the matchday experience, including a new EPOS system to reduce queues and enhance speed of service, stadium Wi-Fi and a new digital ticketing strategy.
“Many of these operational changes will be introduced for the first time this weekend and although we will work hard to ensure they are introduced as seamlessly as possible, we appreciate that changes to operations also mean changes for supporters inside and outside of the stadium.
“Ahead of Saturday’s game, we would like to thank you for your continued patience and understanding throughout what has been an incredibly challenging summer, and ask that you continue to work with us to improve and refine your matchday experience, to ensure it is as good as it can possibly be.”
