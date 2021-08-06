Over 30,000 fans are expected to turn out for the League One opener and the club have advised supporters to arrive as early as possible to avoid any potential delays given there have been major ‘operational changes’ at the stadium.

A club statement to fans read: “Almost 18 months have passed since we last welcomed you to the stadium for a league fixture and during that period, we have made substantial operational changes to improve the matchday experience, including a new EPOS system to reduce queues and enhance speed of service, stadium Wi-Fi and a new digital ticketing strategy.

“Many of these operational changes will be introduced for the first time this weekend and although we will work hard to ensure they are introduced as seamlessly as possible, we appreciate that changes to operations also mean changes for supporters inside and outside of the stadium.

“Ahead of Saturday’s game, we would like to thank you for your continued patience and understanding throughout what has been an incredibly challenging summer, and ask that you continue to work with us to improve and refine your matchday experience, to ensure it is as good as it can possibly be.”

We have gathered the best of League One’s transfer speculation below...

1. Charlton Athletic reportedly reignite interest in Crewe winger Charlton have reportedly reignited their interest in Crew Alexandra winger Charlie Kirk. The Addicks were linked with a move for the 23-year-old in the January transfer window. (Alan Nixon - reluctantnicko) Photo: Lewis Storey Buy photo

2. Fleetwood Town defender attracting Premier League interest Fleetwood Town’s James Hill is reportedly attracting interest from both the Premier League and Championship this summer. Southampton, Leicester, Brentford and Millwall are said to be among the clubs monitoring the 19-year-old. (Football League World) Photo: James Chance Buy photo

3. Attacker finds new club after Ipswich Town release Attacker Zak Brown has signed for Felixstowe and Walton United following his departure from Ipswich Town. The 19-year-old has rejoined his hometown club after he was released by the League One side. (Club website) Photo: Jack Thomas Buy photo

4. Portsmouth opt against signing free agent attacker Portsmouth have decided not to sign free agent Layton Ndukwu, formerly of Leicester City. The 11-year-old had two separate trial spells at Fratton Park in an effort to earn a deal. (The 72) Photo: James Chance Buy photo