Sunderland transfer news on deadline day - Cats miss out on signings as Carl Winchester leaves on loan
The transfer window has closed after a quiet deadline day for Sunderland.
Carl Winchester’s loan move to Shrewsbury was the only completed deal on the final day of the window, as nothing materialised in terms of incomings.
On Wednesday, Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba arrived from PSG and Le Havre respectively, both midfielders with versatility but a lot of technical ability. And Amad Diallo, the winger who cost Manchester United a significant fee to prise from Atalanta, and who will bring more pace and skill to the wide areas.
Here’s how it played out on deadline day.
RECAP: Sunderland transfer deadline day
Last updated: Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 23:05
TRANSFER WINDOW CLOSED
That’s it then. The transfer window has officially closed.
Clubs can still announce signings two hours after the deadline if they have submitted a deal sheet, yet we believe Sunderland are done for the night.
It’s been a quiet deadline day for the Black Cats, with Carl Winchester’s loan move to Shrewsbury the only completed deal.
Still, Sunderland have still made ten signings this summer, while re-signing some of the players who were out of contract at the end of last season.
Next up for Tony Mowbray’s side is a trip to Middlesbrough on Monday, and we’ll have live updates from the head coach’s pre-match press conference tomorrow, as well as reaction to Sunderland’s transfer business.
See you all soon.
Good luck Winniesta
DONE DEAL
Carl Winchester has completed a move to Shrewsbury Town on loan, which includes an option for Sunderland to recall him in January.
Kristjaan Speakman told the Black Cats’ website: “Carl is at a stage of his career whereby he wants to be playing regular football and after concluding our incoming business, we agreed that it suited both parties for him to spend the remainder of the season on loan.
“He played an important part in our promotion last season and he will be missed by players and staff alike. We know Carl is a popular player amongst our fan base and like us, I’m sure our supporters appreciate the contribution he has made to the Club throughout his time at the Stadium of Light.”
Another reported target
Sunderland were also credited with interest in Colombian winger Marlos Moreno earlier this summer, yet the 25-year-old has now signed for French club Troyes.
While Moreno may have been a player on the Black Cats radar at some point, the arrival of Diallo and Bennette means Sunderland have multiple options in the attacking wide areas.
Millwall closing in on Styles
Earlier in the day Sunderland were linked with Barnsley wideman Callum Styles, yet the 22-year-old now looks set to join Millwall.
According to South London Press reporter Richard Cawley, The Lions are ‘hoping to conclude a medical soon and meet the deadline - but it’s going to be a tight one.’
What could still happen
So we’re not expecting any more incomings before tonight’s deadline.
Sunderland were hoping to make one or two late additions before the 11pm deadline, yet nothing has materialised.
The Black Cats were trying to sign another centre-back following Daniel Ballard’s injury setback, yet a loan deal for Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke fell through.
As for Vito Mannone, Sunderland did explore the possibility of adding experienced goalkeeper cover, yet club sources have indicated that they are happy with the squad and the business done this summer.
There could still be some loan departures before the end of the window, with the Black Cats looking to ensure all their youngsters get adequate game time.
Transfer update
Phil Smith with the very latest
Phil: “With five hours to go in the window it’s still a little too early to tell whether Sunderland will get any business done and how much, though at the moment there’s no getting away from the fact that it’s fairly quiet.
“They were known to be looking into one or two going into the day, with a centre back high priority and cover in goal also on the agenda.
“Sunderland have been working hard and that work is still ongoing, but as of yet there have been no breakthroughs in what has been a very slow deadline day right across the four divisions.
“The arrivals of Michut, Bennette, Ba and Diallo have significantly increased competition for places from central midfield through to the wide areas, so you have to expect that there could be some loan moves for some of the younger players currently on the fringes.
“So some business is still expected before the window closes, but the scale of it remains to be seen. Things can change quickly, so let’s see. “
Sunderland want to sign a defender today
Sunderland are still hoping to add to their squad before the 11pm deadline on Thursday night.
But any hopes of signing Jan Paul van Hecke from Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion appear to be over.
Reports suggest he will be staying at Brighton despite strong Championship interest.
Earlier this week, Graham Potter dropped another strong hint that van Hecke could stay at the club beyond the transfer window.
It had been widely expected that van Hecke would agree a new deal at the Amex Stadium before heading out on loan, with sources on the south coast indicating that Sunderland were ahead in the race.
Sunderland need to add further defensive reinforcements before the end of the summer window.