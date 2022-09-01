Phil: “With five hours to go in the window it’s still a little too early to tell whether Sunderland will get any business done and how much, though at the moment there’s no getting away from the fact that it’s fairly quiet.

“They were known to be looking into one or two going into the day, with a centre back high priority and cover in goal also on the agenda.

“Sunderland have been working hard and that work is still ongoing, but as of yet there have been no breakthroughs in what has been a very slow deadline day right across the four divisions.

“The arrivals of Michut, Bennette, Ba and Diallo have significantly increased competition for places from central midfield through to the wide areas, so you have to expect that there could be some loan moves for some of the younger players currently on the fringes.