Sunderland transfer news LIVE: Patrick Roberts and Miguel Crespo latest plus Dan Neil Liverpool links
Sunderland face a race against time to complete their transfer business – with in and outgoings expected at the Stadium of Light.
Clubs have until 11pm this evening to finalise any deals, though new signings can be announced after the deadline if the necessary paperwork is completed.
Sunderland are also preparing for their Championship match against Southampton at the Stadium of Light this weekend.
We’ll have the latest news, analysis and more on what is set to be a busy day on Wearside.
LIVE: Transfer deadline day
A new date for Sunderland’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday
Rusyn deal nearly done
It looks like Nazariy Rusyn has passed his Sunderland and is close to completing his move to Wearside.
Even with the 24-year-old, Sunderland are still looking to sign another forward before tonight’s 11pm deadline.
Phil Smith on Dan Neil’s situation
Here are the thoughts of our lead Sunderland writer Phil Smith on Dan Neil’s situation following today’s reports:
“Dan Neil has been admired by a number of clubs for a long period of time but our understanding is that there has not been any major interest in the midfielder at this stage.
“That could of course change very quickly, but Sunderland’s position is very strong given that he is a key part of their side and signed a new long-term deal earlier this year.
“The Black Cats would not want to lose him and are under no pressure to do so. Let’s see how it develops but this doesn’t at this stage look like a very likely outgoing today.”
Former target set for Leicester move
Sunderland were interested in Everton forward Tom Cannon, yet it’s now being widely reported the 20-year-old is set to sign for Leicester.
According to The Athletic, The Foxes have agreed a deal worth around £7.5million to sign Cannon following interest from several Championship clubs.
Sunderland were also loosely linked with Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk earlier this summer, while the Dutchman’s move to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg is said to have broken down.
According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace and Brentford are ‘readying late moves’ for the striker ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.
Interest in Dan Neil
It has been well documented that Dan Neil has previously attracted interest from Premier League clubs.
The 21-year-old is now reportedly on Liverpool’s radar, but does have three years left on his Black Cats contract after signing a new deal last year.
The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has also reported Burnley have had a loan and obligation to buy bid rejected by Sunderland.
It would be a huge surprise if he was allowed to leave before tonight’s deadline.
Another name linked
According to Turkish outlet Fotospor, Sunderland have made contact with Fenerbahce stating they are interested in midfielder Miguel Crespo.
An initial loan deal has reportedly been suggested, with a view to a permanent deal.
Crespo, 26, made 23 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig last season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.
Latest on Patrick Roberts
Southampton have also stepped up their attempts to sign Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts - another player who only has a year left on his contract.
The Saints are looking to sign another winger after selling Nathan Tella to Bayer Leverkusen for a reported £20 million fee last month.
According to Sky Sports, Southampton have made a bid totalling to £5million for Roberts - consisting of an initial ‘£3million plus £2million guaranteed add-ons.’
Mowbray said last week he believed Roberts was happy on Wearside, following reports Celtic were interested in the 26-year-old.
“Patrick is in the right place, he’s rebuilding a career back to the level where I feel as if we can get him to and I hope he enjoys the freedom he’s being given to attack and not to worry about losing the ball every now and then,” said Mowbray.
“When he eliminates people, two or three or four, and we score it’s amazing to see. I don’t think there’s an issue with Patrick.”
This would be a surprise
Sunderland have been linked with a shock move to re-sign former midfielder Edouard Michut.
The 21-year-old midfielder made 28 appearances during a loan spell at the Stadium of Light from PSG last season, yet the deal wasn’t made permanent.
It was decided Sunderland wouldn’t trigger their option to buy Michut for a fee reported to be in the region of €2.5 million.
Yet according to French newspaper L’Équipe, Sunderland are trying to bring Michut back before Friday’s 11pm deadline.
Gooch set to depart
Sunderland have also agreed a deal that will see Lynden Gooch move to Stoke, with a year left on the player’s Black Cats contract.
The versatile 27-year-old, who has spent over 10 years on Wearside, is now expected to reunite with former boss Alex Neil at the bet365 Stadium on a two-year contract.
Sunderland have also been open to allowing Alex Pritchard and Danny Batth to leave this summer, who are also into the final 12 months of their current deals, yet nothing has been agreed for either player at this stage.
What about incomings?
Sunderland were already trying to bring in another striker before Southampton stepped up their attempts to sign Stewart.
Ukrainian forward Nazariy Rusyn has been a long-term target this summer and has been widely expected to complete his move to Wearside in recent days.
Rusyn, 24, would command a significant fee, yet it’s possible Sunderland could sign two more forwards before tonight’s 11pm deadline, with one who is more versatile and capable of playing in a wide position.
Sunderland are also looking to strengthen in central midfield and will conclude a deal for FC Lorient’s Adil Aouchiche on deadline day, according to French newspaperL’Equipe.
The 21-year-old central midfielder has not been involved at Lorient in the early stages of this season as he nears a move away, with multiple reports in France saying Sunderland have won the race to sign him.