Southampton have also stepped up their attempts to sign Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts - another player who only has a year left on his contract.

The Saints are looking to sign another winger after selling Nathan Tella to Bayer Leverkusen for a reported £20 million fee last month.

According to Sky Sports, Southampton have made a bid totalling to £5million for Roberts - consisting of an initial ‘£3million plus £2million guaranteed add-ons.’

Mowbray said last week he believed Roberts was happy on Wearside, following reports Celtic were interested in the 26-year-old.

“Patrick is in the right place, he’s rebuilding a career back to the level where I feel as if we can get him to and I hope he enjoys the freedom he’s being given to attack and not to worry about losing the ball every now and then,” said Mowbray.