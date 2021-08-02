Kevin Phillips has reacted to the news that Sunderland have pulled out of a deal for Liverpool full-back Tony Gallacher – and predicted signings before the season begins.

“I’m very interested to find out what happened,” Phillips told Football Insider. There must have been a major issue if they decided to pull out that late.

“You don’t want to bring a player in if he’s not going to be quite right, that’s happened before.

“It’s a huge season for Sunderland, yet again, they need promotion.

“They aren’t the only club that need bodies and they have to get their plans right.

“Pulling out of deals just before the season starts is a blow, Johnson will want to know his starting 11 at this point.

“They will have backup players and I expect they will be brought in before the season starts.