LiveSunderland transfer news LIVE: Cats legend reacts to collapse of Tony Gallacher Liverpool deal
Sunderland kick-off their League One campaign this weekend when they welcome Wigan Athletic to the Stadium of Light.
Lee Johnson’s side ended pre-season with a morale-boosting victory over Championship side Hull City on Friday night.
Ross Stewart opened the scoring before Josh Magennis equalised for The Tigers.
However, the Black Cats found an injury-time winner through Will Grigg – a goal which will give the striker’s confidence the world of good.
But on Saturday, results and performances really begin to matter as Johnson looks to guide the club out of the third-tier at the fourth attempt.
- Sunderland are preparing for their League One opener against Wigan this weekend.
- The Black Cats beat Hull 2-1 in their final pre-season friendly last week.
- Denver Hume’s contract situation is still yet to be resolved.
What’s the latest with Denver Hume?
We should get an answer to this in the coming days.
Lee Johnson said last week the club must resolve Hume’s future before the start of the League One campaign.
The young left-back is still recovering from injury at the Academy of Light, with Johnson generally optimistic that an agreement will be reached.
Hume’s contract at Sunderland expired earlier this summer, yet players still get paid by clubs a month after their deals run out - if they don’t sign for someone else.
Cats in talks with Sheffield United striker
In case you missed it, it emerged last week that Sunderland are in talks over a possible loan move for Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison.
The 18-year-old was at the Stadium of Light on Friday night as the Black Cats beat Hull City in their final pre-season friendly.
A deal is not thought to be imminent, with a number of clubs interested in the talented teenager.
Phillips on Gallacher deal collapse
Kevin Phillips has reacted to the news that Sunderland have pulled out of a deal for Liverpool full-back Tony Gallacher – and predicted signings before the season begins.
“I’m very interested to find out what happened,” Phillips told Football Insider. There must have been a major issue if they decided to pull out that late.
“You don’t want to bring a player in if he’s not going to be quite right, that’s happened before.
“It’s a huge season for Sunderland, yet again, they need promotion.
“They aren’t the only club that need bodies and they have to get their plans right.
“Pulling out of deals just before the season starts is a blow, Johnson will want to know his starting 11 at this point.
“They will have backup players and I expect they will be brought in before the season starts.
“It’s a real bad look for Sunderland.”
Stewart’s upbeat message ahead of Wigan opener
Ross Stewart has this upbeat message as he prepares to lead Sunderland into the League One campaign.
Read what the striker had to say ahead of Saturday’s opener with Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light.
