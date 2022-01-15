The 39-year-old was handed a player/coaching role at Ibrox in the summer but has made just two SPL appearances this campaign.

Defoe is taking his coaching badges but still has a desire to keep playing.

"Everyone that knows me I don’t think I will ever lose that," Defoe told the Transfer Show on Sky Sports. “I don’t know where I got it from, maybe my mum.

Jermain Defoe training with Rangers.

"It is something that I’ve always had. I just love playing football. I just love the game and I love training and being around that environment every day.

"Everything about football I love so to walk away is going to be difficult, but at some point it is inevitable. It’s going to happen.

“But, in terms of how I feel mentally and physically, I feel great. Obviously, I haven’t played much this year, so I still feel like there is legs in me. I can still do something.

“But at the same time, being realistic, come the end of the season it is a conversation I will have with my family and think about what I want to do because I’m 39 now.

"I’ve been blessed to have a great career. I’ve enjoyed it and I remember every goal. It’s been great but I still have that hunger and I believe there is still something there."

Defoe has been linked with a return to his former club Sunderland, with Black Cats boss Lee Johnson saying he’s aware of the striker’s situation.

When asked if he’ll be joining another club soon, Defoe revealed: "To be honest, it’s only been a couple of days since I've left Rangers and I wanted to switch off for a bit and just spend time with my mum, I’ve been at my mum’s for a few days and spent time with the family to try and switch off.

"As you can imagine, the phone has been going mad to be honest.

"I've had a few phone calls from different clubs, quite relaxed really. Do you still fancy playing for six months? We still believe you can do something and help us get over the line or help us improve, not just on the pitch but what you bring to the changing room.

"That’s always nice at this stage of my career when the phone is still ringing. It's something I didn't expect, but it is nice."

When asked about Defoe’s availability, Johnson said: "All I’d say is we’re fully aware of his situation as everybody is, we’re fully aware of his character and the professional standards he’s adhered to over the course of his career, they are elite and top level.

“As in any scenario there are a million and one things that would have to happen for that to be beneficial to all parties, and that would be key.

"It’s as simple as that.

"It’s an open-market player that would be in consideration for the pros and cons, as any other player would.

“But of course the rapport with the area always comes into account, and that respect for an individual for a great human being who has had a fantastic career.”

