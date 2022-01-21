Here is all the latest transfer gossip from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Oxford boss on Defoe links

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has remained tight-lipped about speculation linking former Black Cat Jermain Defoe with a move to the Kassam Stadium.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With Jermain, that’s something that we’re not going to comment on.”

Robinson continued: “Sometimes I say things for effect to hide situations, but in this situation, I don’t think it’s right that we comment on what we’re trying to do.”

Much like Robinson, Lee Johnson has previously kept his cards close to his chest regarding Defoe interest, claiming that ‘a lot of things would have to happen’ for a deal to be completed.

Celtic snap-up MK Dons star

MK Dons star Matt O'Riley (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

MK Dons’ Matt O’Riley had been in the centre of a transfer storm this month with Swansea City, Blackburn and Celtic all interested in his signature.

It appears that the Bhoys are the side that lead the way for the midfielder and will pay a £1.5m fee to secure his services.

O’Riley has been very impressive for Dons this season, registering seven goals and five assists.

Bolton sign Championship striker

Despite already adding Accrington Stanley’s Dion Charles to their ranks this month, Bolton have signed another striker.

Ian Evatt’s side announced the addition of Millwall’s Jon Dadi Bodvarsson last night with the striker signing on a permanent deal.

Bodvarsson brings plenty of football league experience with him to Bolton having played in the Championship for both Millwall and Wolves.

Wanderers boss Evatt revealed his delight in signing the Icelandic international, believing his experience will help fire Bolton up the table:

“Jon has bought into the project and the club and what we’re trying to do and the history of the club has kind of helped us with this one, with the amount of Icelandic players we’ve had in the past.

“Jon watched a lot of Bolton growing up. He was almost a fan. So it’s great to have him on board and add some more strength to our squad.

“He brings a lot of experience, a lot of good qualities to this team and we’re excited to have him. He’s another piece to the jigsaw.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.