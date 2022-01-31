Sunderland transfer news: Cats make late attempt to sign League One midfielder Jay Matete after interest from Ipswich Town
Sunderland look set to beat Ipswich Town to the signing of Fleetwood midfielder Jay Matete.
The 20-year-old has made 20 League One appearances for Fleetwood this season and has attracted interest from multiple clubs.
Yet, according to the Ipswich Star, the Tractor Boys have cooled their interest, with Matete now holding talks with Sunderland.
The Black Cats have been looking to bolster their midfield options with Luke O’Nien still recovering from a shoulder surgery.
That has left Sunderland light in the middle of the park, with a lack of options behind Dan Neil, Corry Evans.
Carl Winchester can also move into midfield but has been needed at right-back this season.
Matete is predominantly a defensive midfielder and has scored one league goal this season during Fleetwood’s 3-1 defeat by Oxford.
He has been a regular starter for The Cod Army, starting 18 of their 28 league games this campaign.
