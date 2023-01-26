Mowbray said last week that he could welcome back some of his injured players this week.

Aji Alese returned to the starting XI against Middlesbrough last week, while Dennis Cirkin has been sidelined since the win over Blackburn on Boxing Day but has returned to training.

Alex Pritchard has also been absent with a calf issue but isn’t expected to be out long term.

Corry Evans was forced off in the win over Middlesbrough and is now expected to be unavailable for the foreseeable future.

Luke O’Nien is still suspended for the Fulham match while Elliot Embleton remains unavailable with a long-term injury setback.