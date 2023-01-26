Sunderland transfer latest LIVE: Tony Mowbray press conference and Fulham team news ahead of FA Cup tie
Sunderland are preparing to face Premier League side Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup – with head Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats should be full of confidence following last weekend’s 2-0 win over Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland have also completed their first signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of Pierre Ekwah from West Ham on a permanent deal.
More signings are expected before next week’s deadline, with Sunderland keen to bolster their attacking options.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Mowbray speaks to the media:
LIVE: Tony Mowbray press conference
- Sunderland face Fulham in the FA Cup this weekend.
- Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray will hold his pre-match press conference at 12:30pm today.
- Sunderland are hopeful of making more additions before the end of the transfer window.
This is a big blow.
Sunderland have confirmed captain Corry Evans is expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering damage to his anterior cruciate ligament.
The 32-year-old was forced off with the issue during Sunday’s 2-0 win over Middlesbrough, when he was replaced by Edouard Michut after just 11 minutes at the Stadium of Light.
Evans has been a key player for Tony Mowbray’s side this season, starting 24 of the Black Cats’ 28 Championship fixtures.
Mowbray said last week that he could welcome back some of his injured players this week.
Aji Alese returned to the starting XI against Middlesbrough last week, while Dennis Cirkin has been sidelined since the win over Blackburn on Boxing Day but has returned to training.
Alex Pritchard has also been absent with a calf issue but isn’t expected to be out long term.
Corry Evans was forced off in the win over Middlesbrough and is now expected to be unavailable for the foreseeable future.
Luke O’Nien is still suspended for the Fulham match while Elliot Embleton remains unavailable with a long-term injury setback.
We’ll get a further update from Mowbray later today.
We’ll start with Sunderland’s transfer situation.
The Black Cats made their first signing of the month earlier this week as midfielder Pierre Ekwah joined on a permanent deal from West Ham.
Improving their striker options remains a key priority for Sunderland ahead of next Tuesday’s deadline, with both loan and permanent deals being assessed.
The Black Cats are still monitoring Ellis Simms’ situation at Everton and have expressed an interest in a loan move for Leeds forward Joe Gelhardt, but face strong competition for the latter.
Like Ekwah, Sunderland have been looking to sign more young players on permanent deals with Genk striker Andras Nemeth Lille winger and Isaac Lihadji both on the club’s radar.
Reports in France have suggested a deal for Lihadji could be completed soon.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tony Mowbray’s pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup match against Fulham.
The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media at 12:30pm, and there is bound to be plenty on the agenda with less that a week remaining in the January transfer window.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light throughout the day.